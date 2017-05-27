News / Halifax

Nova Scotia parties search for undecided voters in campaign's last weekend

Premier Stephen McNeil began the final weekend at a rally in Halifax where he told Liberal party workers that a second majority mandate is within reach.

In this three-photo combination image Nova Scotia Liberal leader Stephen McNeil, left to right, Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie and NDP leader Gary Burrill are seen during a leaders' round table at Saint Mary's University in Halifax on Thursday, May 25, 2017. The provincial election will be held Tuesday, May 30.

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are fanning out across the province in the final weekend of the provincial campaign in a bid to sway voters who may still be undecided before Tuesday's election.

McNeil implored them to work hard over the next few days to ensure the province will have the continuity it needs to continue economic growth.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie scoffed at McNeil's suggestion saying the last thing the province needs is more of the same.

Baillie says the Liberals have bungled health care in particular, which he says is now clearly the number one issue for voters.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the election is being held at a "volatile moment" where voters are realizing that there are clear differences being offered by the parties.

