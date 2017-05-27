Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Sunday, May 28.

---

Liberals

HALIFAX — Liberal leader Stephen McNeil campaigns at the Hammonds Plains Library (10:10 a.m. - 10:25 a.m., 3646 Hammonds Plains Rd.)

TRURO — McNeil campaigns in Lawtons Drugs Parking Lot (12 p.m. -12:15 p.m., 316 Willow St.)

NEW GLASGOW — McNeil attends rally (1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m., candidate Jeff Davis's campaign headquarters, 400 East River Rd.)

SYDNEY — McNeil attends rally for ridings in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., candidate Katherine MacDonald's campaign headquarters, 45 Keltic Dr.)

---

Tories

BADDECK — Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie attends Cabot Trail Relay with candidate Keith Bain (9:15 a.m., Baddeck Courthouse, 495 Chebucto St.)

CAPE BRETON-RICHMOND — Baillie campaigns with candidate Alana Paon (11:30 a.m.)

ANTIGONISH — Baillie attends health care rally (1 p.m., 200 Main St.)

CHESTER-ST. MARGARET'S — Baillie campaigns with candidate Julie Chaisson (5:15 p.m.)

BRIDGEWATER — Baillie attends health care rally (7 p.m., 684 LaHave St.)

---

NDP

HALIFAX — NDP leader Gary Burrill attends garden party at Dartmouth North Community Food Centre with candidate Sue Leblanc (9:45 a.m., 6 Primrose St.)

HALIFAX — Burrill visits Dartmouth South campaign office with candidate Claudia Chender (1 p.m., 26 Elliot St)

HALIFAX — Burrill canvasses with candidate Rana Zaman (2 p.m., Lacewood Ave.)

HALIFAX — Burrill canvasses with candidate Joanne Hussey (3 p.m., 3450 Dutch Village Rd.)

HALIFAX — Burrill canvasses in his own riding Halifax Chebucto (4 p.m., 2017 Parker St.)