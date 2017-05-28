Guns, knives, even a hatchet, stolen from home in Nova Scotia

Police in Nova Scotia say a rash of weapons have been stolen from a home, including more than a dozen firearms.

The RCMP say on May 26 between 8:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., a break and enter took place at a home in the community of West St. Andrews.

After prying open the front door, police say the suspect or suspects entered a bedroom and then pried open a locked gun cabinet.

A total of 15 firearms were taken from the cabinet, including hand guns and long guns.

Knives, a hatchet and a BB gun were stolen from another bedroom, police say.