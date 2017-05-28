'I broke the cycle and silence:' Halifax woman on being victim of domestic violence

You don’t need to feel the shame, because the shame isn’t on you.

That was the message delivered at the stop the violence march by Kassinda Tolliver, a survivor of domestic abuse who found the courage to seek safety for herself and her young children after suffering for years at the hand of a domestic partner.

Tolliver spoke to a crowd of about 70 people, clad in red in support of the fifth annual Stop the Violence march at Grand Parade on Sunday afternoon.

“A little over two years ago I started to hear my own voice, after I was brutally attacked for the last time. That day I made a decision that changed the course of mine and my children's lives forever. I broke the cycle and the silence and I called the police and I pressed charges against the man that I once loved,” said Tolliver.

With the help of a strong support network consisting of co-workers, family and her church, Tolliver said she took her children to Bryony House, the local women and children’s shelter, and never looked back.

“I was motivated to find safety for myself and my children, and at that point I understood that this meant that I had no choice but to leave that relationship. In the days and months after moving into Bryony, I learned to find the resiliency in me to survive, that I wasn’t a statistic, and I started to tell my story,” she said.

Tolliver now works closely with the organizations that have helped her and her family -- recently becoming the first women who used Bryony House services, to sit on their board of directors-- to ensure other women in similar circumstances, can too, find their voice.

“I had a really great support system but I think that half the battle is people are scared to speak about it because it's such an intimate issue, having family violence in your home and people get stuck in the shame of living in it for so long without telling people so I just want, for my cause, women specifically to know that they can speak out, they can beat violence and thrive afterwards.”