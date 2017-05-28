Nova Scotia leaders hitting ridings expected to be competitive in Tuesday's vote

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are targeting ridings that are expected to be highly competitive as votes are tallied in Tuesday's provincial election.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill visited a community food centre in the riding of Dartmouth-North, where candidate Susan Leblanc is expected to mount a stiff challenge to incumbent Liberal cabinet minister Joanne Bernard.

Burrill says the party is optimistic it can make a strong showing there and in several other Halifax-area ridings that were formerly NDP strongholds.

Premier Stephen McNeil began his day in a suburban Halifax riding where Liberal incumbent Ben Jessome is in a tight race with the Tories and NDP.

McNeil will also take his campaign to Cape Breton today, where there are expected to be several close races.