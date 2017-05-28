None of the above: Why Tristan Cleveland wants this added to the Nova Scotia ballot

An option will be missing from the ballot on Tuesday: none of the above.

Twice as many people actively disapprove of our premier than approve of him. All three of our main party leaders have abysmal approval ratings of 34 per cent or below.

Disaffected Nova Scotians deserve an official way to communicate their frustration. Right now, they have the option to leave their ballots blank, but these “rejected” ballots get lumped in with ones people just screwed up. If people stay home, they’ll only send the message that politicians can safely ignore them next election.

If a large proportion of Nova Scotians feel alienated by our parties and leaders, giving them no official option to express that feeling can only make it fester.

For Duff Conacher of Democracy Watch, the none-of-the-above option is necessary “to respect the full rights of voters. Because sometimes the party you support doesn’t have a candidate in your riding or you don’t support any of the parties because of what their platforms say.”

It’s simple: if “none of the above” is the preference of voters, they should be free to vote by their preference.

Four provinces—Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario—allow people to officially “decline” ballots by giving them back to the elections officer, but Conacher says that’s not good enough. “‘Declining your ballot’ is an obscure term. I prefer plain language to what you’re actually doing, because you’re there, you’re voting. You’re voting none of the above.”

When the Federal government debated introducing such an option back in 2001, they proposed including a line for voters to briefly state their reason. If elections agencies reported on these responses, parties could better take action on what voters feel is missing.

I get the sense that if we had that option, a lot of Nova Scotians may well use it this election.

The NDP believe that since any government payouts lead to some economic growth, they can abandon hard choices in favour of unlimited spending. The Progressive Conservatives—the party of “Vision. Action. Boring”—have for four years taken any and all opportunity to criticize government while putting forward too few of their own ideas.

As for the Liberals, if we’re going to accept austerity, we have to have a better goal for what we’re working towards than things being kind of OK.

Nova Scotia views itself as poor with few options, but our per capita GDP would make us about the 24th wealthiest country in the world, if we were one. We have plenty of potential, so why aren’t politicians putting forward bigger ideas for our future to get truly excited about?

Now, it’s easy to be negative and every politician in the province is doing a harder job than what I’m doing by writing this column. But if there is legitimate frustration with our current political culture, we need an official democratic way for voters to express it.