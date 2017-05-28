Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are on Monday, May 29.

---

Liberals

PORT HOOD — Liberal leader Stephen McNeil attends breakfast rally (9:15 a.m. - 10 a.m., 260 Main St., St. Peter's Parish Hall)

ANTIGONISH — McNeil campaigns (11 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., 26 Market St., Superstore parking lot)

AMHERST — McNeil campaigns (2:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., 112 South Albion St., candidate Terry Farrell's campaign office)

OXFORD — McNeil campaigns (3:15 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Highway 321, Oxford Lions Park)

FALL RIVER — McNeil campaigns (5:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., 3290 Lake Thomas Dr., Tim Hortons)

---

Tories

CLAYTON PARK — Progressive Conservative leader Jamie Baillie campaigns with candidate Paul Kimball (8:30 a.m.)

DARTMOUTH — Baillie attends health care rally followed by media availability (9:30 a.m., 63 Tacoma Dr., 3rd floor)

DARTMOUTH — Baillie campaigns with candidate Melanie Russell (10:30 a.m.)

COLE HARBOUR-PORTLAND VALLEY — Baillie campaigns with candidate Chris Mont (11:30 a.m.)

COLE HARBOUR-EASTERN PASSAGE — Baillie campaigns with candidate Barbara Adams (1 p.m.)

WAVERLEY-FALL RIVER-BEAVER BANK — Baillie campaigns with candidate Dan McNaughton (2:30 p.m.)

SACKVILLE-COBEQUID — Baillie campaigns with candidate John Giannakos (3:45 p.m.)

SACKVILLE-BEAVER BANK — Baillie campaigns with candidate Brad Johns (4:45 p.m.)

TRURO — Baillie attends health care rally (7 p.m., 76 Esplanade St.)

---

NDP

SYDNEY — NDP leader Gary Burrill attends rally followed by media availability (8 a.m., 744 George St., Wentworth Park)

FALL RIVER — Burrill campaigns with candidate Trevor Sanipass (1:30 p.m., 1480 Fall River Rd., candidate's campaign office)

HALIFAX — Burrill makes final campaign announcement (2:30 p.m., 4-2751 Gladstone St., Dr. A.J.'s office)

COLE HARBOUR — Burrill campaigns with candidates Andre Cain and Nancy Jakeman (3:30 p.m., 275 Baker Dr., Tim Hortons)

HALIFAX — Burrill campaigns with candidate Glenn Walton (4:30 p.m., 5677 Inglis St., candidate's campaign office)

HALIFAX — Burrill canvasses in his own riding of Halifax Chebucto (6 p.m., 2017 Parker St.)