Canada Border Services Agency intercepted 19 stolen vehicles at Port of Halifax last month

Last month, 19 stolen vehicles worth a total of $650,000 were intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the Port of Halifax.

In a media release, the agency said on April 11, their officers searched three containers destined for export. After running checks on the vehicles within the containers, they determined four vehicles were stolen.

On April 20, CBSA officers examined two more export containers. During the search, they found four stolen vehicles. The next day, an additional examined container was found to hold six stolen vehicles.

The Canada Border Services Agency then searched two other shipments on April 27 and found an additional five stolen vehicles.

The stolen vehicles were all transferred to Halifax Regional Police who are continuing the investigation.