Man faces charges for allegedly killing pedestrian while driving and texting
SYDNEY, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia have laid charges against a man accused of killing a pedestrian while driving and texting.
RCMP say that on March 11, a 54-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Cape Breton County as he was flagging passing motorists for help.
Police say Monday that a 26-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., was arrested in connection to the incident.
He faces several charges, including failure to stop at the scene of a fatal collision, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.
Police say he was charged Friday and made a court appearance Monday before the case was adjourned until Thursday.
Two other people have been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact and RCMP say they expect to make more arrests later this week.