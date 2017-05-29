Man faces charges for allegedly killing pedestrian while driving and texting

SYDNEY, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia have laid charges against a man accused of killing a pedestrian while driving and texting.

RCMP say that on March 11, a 54-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Cape Breton County as he was flagging passing motorists for help.

Police say Monday that a 26-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., was arrested in connection to the incident.

He faces several charges, including failure to stop at the scene of a fatal collision, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

Police say he was charged Friday and made a court appearance Monday before the case was adjourned until Thursday.