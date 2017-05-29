Nova Scotia man charged with killing pedestrian while texting and driving

A Nova Scotia man who was allegedly texting while driving has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a pedestrian was killed earlier this year.

On March 11, RCMP say a 54-year-old man died after being struck by a car while on Highway 125 near Exit 8 in Mira Road, Cape Breton, as he was flagging motorists for help.

The vehicle in question failed to stop, a release said at the time, and the victim was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The RCMP Cape Breton Traffic Services began an “extensive investigation” and on Monday announced they had charged a 26-year-old Sydney man in the case.

Thomas Joseph Smith is facing the following charges: Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Fatal Collision, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, Criminal Negligence Causing Death (Text Messaging While Operating Motor Vehicle), and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Disqualified.

Smith was arrested last Friday, and has been held in custody since then. He appeared in Sydney Provincial Court Monday, and the matter was adjourned until Thursday.

The RCMP said two more people were arrested and then released on conditions related to being an Accessory After the Fact in relation to this incident.