Sections of downtown Halifax roads closing to vehicles for streetscaping project

Drivers might have to change their regular routes as construction begins on two downtown Halifax streets this week.

Sections of Argyle and Grafton streets will be closed to vehicle traffic starting Thursday, according to a HRM release, as part of a streetscaping project to help evolve the urban core into a “more people-focused and vibrant downtown.”

Fencing and hoarding installation will begin in Thursday’s early morning hours, kicking off the roughly 17-week closure of traffic on Argyle Street between both Blowers and Sackville streets, and Sackville and Prince streets, and Grafton Street between Prince and Carmichael streets.

Vehicle access to parking garages and Avis Rent a Car will remain open, HRM said.

Pedestrian access to “every doorway” in the project area will be maintained, and businesses will remain open during construction.

A map of the construction area, loading zones and nearby parking can be found at halifax.ca/argyleandgrafton.

The municipality said construction is taking place in the summer to give the project the best chance to be completed before the fall weather starts, since the streetscaping includes “high-quality finishes” that need to go in under warmer weather.

The project has a targeted end date of late September.

The $5.5-million project will bring in a completely new streetscape design for the area around the Nova Centre.

HRM says the new streetscape will be curbless, improving accessibility and allowing sidewalk patios to stay in place all year. Accessible parking and loading zones will be maintained, alongside improved pedestrian areas and new trees will be planted along Argyle and Grafton Streets using below-surface soil cells.

At night, a new LED light canopy will criss-cross overhead and “illuminate a section of the street in this popular entertainment district.”