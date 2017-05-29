William Sandeson's handgun capable of firing: firearms expert

William Sandeson’s handgun was capable of firing, but a firearms expert who testified at his first-degree murder trial Monday couldn’t say for sure whether a bullet found in his window casing was fired from that gun.

RCMP firearms expert Laura Knowles took the stand by video link from Ottawa in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Monday, qualified as the trial’s third expert witness.

Knowles told the jury she tested Sandeson’s Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun and a bullet recovered from Sandeson’s kitchen window casing.

She found the handgun was capable of discharge, and that it wasn’t capable of a “shock discharge” without someone pulling the trigger, which was found to have a normal trigger weight.

Knowles testified she fired three rounds of out the handgun at the RCMP’s range. She then used a microscope to compare those three to the spent bullet, looking for individual characteristics from the gun – unique markings that would determine a bullet was fired from Sandeson’s gun and not another.

But because the bullet police recovered from the window casing at 1210 Henry St. was so damaged, Knowles testified she could only observe one individual characteristic on the bullet, which isn’t enough to identify or eliminate it as being fired from that gun.

A DNA expert testified last week that swabs from that bullet, and Sandeson’s handgun contained Taylor Samson’s DNA.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s body was never found.