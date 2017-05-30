Election signs defaced with racist graffiti as Nova Scotians head to the polls

HALIFAX — Police are investigating social media reports of racist graffiti found scrawled on election signs in the Preston-Dartmouth riding in suburban Halifax.

Vandals appear to have spray painted hate symbols and racists slurs on all three major-party signs as Nova Scotians head to the polls on election day.

The Liberal sign had the number 1488 in black paint written across it, which denotes an expression used by white supremacists, while the Progressive Conservative placard had a swastika and the Nazi salute Sieg Heil.

The NDP sign was defaced with a drawing of a monkey.

Two of the three candidates in the riding are African-Nova Scotian, while the area of North Preston is one of Canada's oldest and largest indigenous black communities.