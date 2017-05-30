Leader Gary Burrill wins Halifax Chebucto, 'returned to the New Democratic Party'

Although it was a bit of a see-saw as the poll results started coming in, NDP leader Gary Burrill defeated Liberal incumbent Joachim Stroink to gain the Halifax Chebucto seat for his party.

Around 10 p.m. the room at the Marriott hotel where the New Democratic Party was hosting its anticipated celebration exploded with excitement when Burrill was declared elected in his riding.

“The riding that has been served so profoundly well over the years by Alexa McDonough and Howard Epstein has been returned to the New Democratic Party,” he said in his victory speech to loud cheers.

The NDP leader also addressed the issue of a possible minority government. At press time, it was unclear whether the Liberals would lead with a majority or a minority.

“There could be a minority situation…We have campaigned so hard on the basis of the idea that Nova Scotia needs major investment in the lives of our people so a government that is prepared to move forward with such investments will find in us a diligent and strong ally,” Burrill said in his speech.

“The government that fails to move forward with such investments will find that it has to contend in a serious way with our opposition.”

Among the NDP’s victories on Tuesday night was Susan Leblanc, who was elected in the riding of Dartmouth North, taking down Liberal cabinet minister Joanne Bernard.

Leblanc was greeted with huge cheers when she walked into the room to introduce Burrill before his speech. She was greeted by many well-wishers, including one woman who told Leblanc that as a woman, she was grateful to her for running.