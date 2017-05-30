News / Halifax

Nova Scotia election: Up to the minute results in HRM districts

Metro Halifax will keep you updated throughout the night on each of the 24 electoral districts in Halifax Regional Municipality.

A sign marking a polling station is seen as a pedestrian walks past in Halifax on Nova Scotia's provincial election day on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Twenty-four of Nova Scotia's 51 electoral districts are in Halifax Regional Municipality. Check back here through the night for up-to-date results.

Overall Results:

Atlantica

Populat vote %:

Seats won:

Liberals

Popular vote %:

Seats won:

Greens

Popular vote %:

Seats won:

NDP

Popular vote %:

Seats won:

Progressive Conservatives

Popular vote %:

Seats won:

Bedford (District 4)

Michealle Hanshaw - Green Party

Kelly Regan  - Liberal

Valerie White - Progressive Conservative

Blake Wright - NDP

Chester-St. Margaret's (District 7)

Julie Chaisson - Progressive Conservative

Hugh MacKay - Liberal

Denise Peterson-Rafuse - NDP

Harry Ward - Green Party

Clayton Park West (District 9)

Jonathan G. Dean - Atlantica Party

Rafah DiCostanzo - Liberal

Paul Kimball - Progressive Conservative

Thomas Trappenberg - Green Party

Rana Zaman - NDP  

Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley (District 10)

Larry Harrison - Progressive Conservative

Janet Moulton - NDP

Matthew Rushton - Liberal

Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage (District 12)

Nancy Jakeman - NDP

Rebecca Mosher - Green Party

Joyce Treen - Liberal

Cole Harbour-Portland Valley (District 13)

André Cain - NDP

Tony Ince - Liberal

Chris Mont - Progressive Conservative

Melanie Mulrooney - Green Party

Dartmouth East (District 16)

Edgar Burns - Liberal

Tim Halman - Progressive Conservative

Bill McEwen - NDP

Matthew Richey - Green Party

Dartmouth North (District 17)

Joanne Bernard - Liberal

David F. Boyd - Atlantica Party

Tyler J.  Colbourne - Green Party

Susan Leblanc - NDP

Melanie L.  Russell - Progressive Conservative

Preston-Dartmouth (District 18)

Aaron Alexander - Green Party

Irvine Carvery - Progressive Conservative

Keith Colwell - Liberal

Shelley Fashan - NDP

Dartmouth South (District 19)

Vishal Bhardwaj - Liberal

Claudia Chender - NDP

Jad Crnogorac - Progressive Conservative

J.A. (Jim) Murray - Atlantica Party

June Trenholm - Green Party

Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie  (District 20)

Lloyd Hines - Liberal

Marney J. Simmons - NDP

Rob Wolf - Progressive Conservative

Eastern Shore (District 21)

Devin Ashley - NDP

Patricia Auchnie - Progressive Conservative

Andy Berry - Green Party

Randy Carter - Independent

Kevin Murphy - Liberal

Fairview-Clayton Park (District 22)

Patricia Arab - Liberal

Paul Beasant - Progressive Conservative

Charlene Boyce - Green Party

Joanne Hussey - NDP

Halifax Armdale (District 24)

Lena Diab - Liberal

Sylvia Gillard Progressive - Conservative

Michael (Mike) F. McLeod - Atlantica Party

Marc-André Tremblay - Green Party

David Wheeler - NDP

Halifax Atlantic (District 25)

Chelsey Carter - Green Party

Bruce Holland - Progressive Conservative

Trish Keeping - NDP

Brendan Maguire - Liberal

Halifax Chebucto (District 26)

Gary Burrill - NDP

John Wesley Chisholm - Progressive Conservative

Casey Dylan (Young) Meijer - Green Party

Joachim Stroink - Liberal

Halifax Citadel-Sable Island (District 27)

Rob Batherson - Progressive Conservative

Labi Kousoulis - Liberal

Glenn Walton - NDP

Martin Willison - Green Party

Halifax Needham (District 28)

Melinda Daye - Liberal

Matthew Donahoe - Progressive Conservative

Andrew Jamieson - Green Party

Lisa Roberts - NDP

Hammonds Plains-Lucasville  (District 29)

Jessica Alexander - Green Party

Ben Jessome - Liberal

Paul McGuinness - NDP

Matt Whitman - Progressive Conservative

Hants East (District 30)

Liam Crouse - NDP

Jenn Kang - Green Party

John A. MacDonald - Progressive Conservative

Margaret Miller - Liberal

Sackville-Beaver Bank (District 43)

Rita Billington -Atlantica Party

Stephen Gough - Liberal

Brad (BJ) Johns - Progressive Conservative

Dennis Kutchera - NDP

Michael Montgomery - Green Party

Sackville-Cobequid (District 44)

John Giannakos - Progressive Conservative

Michel Hindlet - Liberal

Tanner Montgomery - Green Party

Cathy Morgan - Atlantica Party

Dave Wilson - NDP

Timberlea-Prospect (District 47)

Tim Kohoot - Progressive Conservative

Matt Mansfield - Atlantica Party

Linda Moxsom Skinner - NDP

Iain Rankin - Liberal

Kai Trappenberg - Green Party

Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank (District 50)

Anthony Edmonds - Green Party

Bill Horne - Liberal

Dan McNaughton - Progressive Conservative

Trevor Sanipass - NDP 

