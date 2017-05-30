Nova Scotia election: Up to the minute results in HRM districts
Metro Halifax will keep you updated throughout the night on each of the 24 electoral districts in Halifax Regional Municipality.
Bedford (District 4)
Michealle Hanshaw - Green Party
Kelly Regan - Liberal
Valerie White - Progressive Conservative
Blake Wright - NDP
Chester-St. Margaret's (District 7)
Julie Chaisson - Progressive Conservative
Hugh MacKay - Liberal
Denise Peterson-Rafuse - NDP
Harry Ward - Green Party
Clayton Park West (District 9)
Jonathan G. Dean - Atlantica Party
Rafah DiCostanzo - Liberal
Paul Kimball - Progressive Conservative
Thomas Trappenberg - Green Party
Rana Zaman - NDP
Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley (District 10)
Larry Harrison - Progressive Conservative
Janet Moulton - NDP
Matthew Rushton - Liberal
Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage (District 12)
Nancy Jakeman - NDP
Rebecca Mosher - Green Party
Joyce Treen - Liberal
Cole Harbour-Portland Valley (District 13)
André Cain - NDP
Tony Ince - Liberal
Chris Mont - Progressive Conservative
Melanie Mulrooney - Green Party
Dartmouth East (District 16)
Edgar Burns - Liberal
Tim Halman - Progressive Conservative
Bill McEwen - NDP
Matthew Richey - Green Party
Dartmouth North (District 17)
Joanne Bernard - Liberal
David F. Boyd - Atlantica Party
Tyler J. Colbourne - Green Party
Susan Leblanc - NDP
Melanie L. Russell - Progressive Conservative
Preston-Dartmouth (District 18)
Aaron Alexander - Green Party
Irvine Carvery - Progressive Conservative
Keith Colwell - Liberal
Shelley Fashan - NDP
Dartmouth South (District 19)
Vishal Bhardwaj - Liberal
Claudia Chender - NDP
Jad Crnogorac - Progressive Conservative
J.A. (Jim) Murray - Atlantica Party
June Trenholm - Green Party
Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie (District 20)
Lloyd Hines - Liberal
Marney J. Simmons - NDP
Rob Wolf - Progressive Conservative
Eastern Shore (District 21)
Devin Ashley - NDP
Patricia Auchnie - Progressive Conservative
Andy Berry - Green Party
Randy Carter - Independent
Kevin Murphy - Liberal
Fairview-Clayton Park (District 22)
Patricia Arab - Liberal
Paul Beasant - Progressive Conservative
Charlene Boyce - Green Party
Joanne Hussey - NDP
Halifax Armdale (District 24)
Lena Diab - Liberal
Sylvia Gillard Progressive - Conservative
Michael (Mike) F. McLeod - Atlantica Party
Marc-André Tremblay - Green Party
David Wheeler - NDP
Halifax Atlantic (District 25)
Chelsey Carter - Green Party
Bruce Holland - Progressive Conservative
Trish Keeping - NDP
Brendan Maguire - Liberal
Halifax Chebucto (District 26)
Gary Burrill - NDP
John Wesley Chisholm - Progressive Conservative
Casey Dylan (Young) Meijer - Green Party
Joachim Stroink - Liberal
Halifax Citadel-Sable Island (District 27)
Rob Batherson - Progressive Conservative
Labi Kousoulis - Liberal
Glenn Walton - NDP
Martin Willison - Green Party
Halifax Needham (District 28)
Melinda Daye - Liberal
Matthew Donahoe - Progressive Conservative
Andrew Jamieson - Green Party
Lisa Roberts - NDP
Hammonds Plains-Lucasville (District 29)
Jessica Alexander - Green Party
Ben Jessome - Liberal
Paul McGuinness - NDP
Matt Whitman - Progressive Conservative
Hants East (District 30)
Liam Crouse - NDP
Jenn Kang - Green Party
John A. MacDonald - Progressive Conservative
Margaret Miller - Liberal
Sackville-Beaver Bank (District 43)
Rita Billington -Atlantica Party
Stephen Gough - Liberal
Brad (BJ) Johns - Progressive Conservative
Dennis Kutchera - NDP
Michael Montgomery - Green Party
Sackville-Cobequid (District 44)
John Giannakos - Progressive Conservative
Michel Hindlet - Liberal
Tanner Montgomery - Green Party
Cathy Morgan - Atlantica Party
Dave Wilson - NDP
Timberlea-Prospect (District 47)
Tim Kohoot - Progressive Conservative
Matt Mansfield - Atlantica Party
Linda Moxsom Skinner - NDP
Iain Rankin - Liberal
Kai Trappenberg - Green Party
Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank (District 50)
Anthony Edmonds - Green Party
Bill Horne - Liberal
Dan McNaughton - Progressive Conservative
Trevor Sanipass - NDP