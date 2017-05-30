WWE returning to Halifax this summer for house show at the Forum

Here comes the pain, Halifax.

WWE is bringing its Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour to Halifax on Aug. 4, with tickets starting at $15.

WWE stars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, The Miz, Bayley, Samoa Joe, Cesaro, Sheamus, Sasha Banks, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and more are expected for the event at the Halifax Forum.

VIP packages are available as well, ranging from $299 for a merch package to $499 for a meet and greet package.