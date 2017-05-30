News / Halifax

WWE returning to Halifax this summer for house show at the Forum

WWE is bringing its Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour to Halifax on Aug. 4, with tickets starting at $15.

Roman Reigns holds up the championship belt after defeating Triple H during WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, April 3, 2016.

Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP

Here comes the pain, Halifax.

WWE stars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, The Miz, Bayley, Samoa Joe, Cesaro, Sheamus, Sasha Banks, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville and more are expected for the event at the Halifax Forum.

VIP packages are available as well, ranging from $299 for a merch package to $499 for a meet and greet package.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at the Forum box office, online at etixnow.com and by telephone at 1-877-ETIX-NOW.

