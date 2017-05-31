Judge jails Cape Breton clown for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

SYDNEY, N.S. — A Cape Breton clown performer has been jailed two years for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Dale Rancourt, a native of Ontario who long performed as Klutzy the Clown, admitted having a two-month sexual relationship with the girl.

The sentence, handed down Wednesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney, N.S., was a joint recommendation from prosecution and defence, the Cape Breton Post reported.

Justice Patrick Murray said the 51-year-old Rancourt took advantage for his own sexual gratification.

The girl told investigators they had intercourse at least six times after their first sexual contact in July 2016.

A publication ban prohibits identification of the victim.

In a recorded telephone call in October 2016, the girl asked Rancourt why he had sex with a 15-year-old.

"Because I thought you loved me and I thought that we were going to have something at the time, and we had a future together," Rancourt told her.

According to his Facebook page, Rancourt had been performing as Klutzy in Cape Breton for many years at birthday parties and other children’s events, as well as at charitable fundraisers.

He pleaded guilty earlier to sexual assault and breaching a court order.

Rancourt was also ordered to serve two years probation, and will be a registered sex offender for 20 years. He is banned from possessing weapons for life and is to supply a DNA sample to the national registry.

Among the conditions of his probation, Rancourt is not to attend areas where individuals under the age of 18 are likely to gather, parks, playgrounds, schools, and is not to have to contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless accompanied by an adult or through incidental contact.

Rancourt declined the opportunity Wednesday to address the court.

He was described by his lawyer as being a model prisoner, recording no infractions while on seven-month remand prior to sentencing.