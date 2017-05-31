Nova Scotia clown sentenced to prison time for sexually assaulting girl

A Nova Scotia clown has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen girl, and then breaching his bail conditions.

Dale Rancourt, a 51-year-old whose business name is Klutzy the Klown, was also sentenced Wednesday at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney to 24 months probation, along with being added to the sex offender registry.

In total, Rancourt was given 31 months behind bars, but he gets credit for the seven months he's already been in jail for.



The children’s entertainer pleaded guilty last month to a charge of sexual assault, which dated back to last year, and breaching his bail a few weeks later.

The victim in this case was 15.