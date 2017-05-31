Nova Scotia Tory leader happy with gains made in provincial election

HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says he respects the decision of Nova Scotia voters and is happy with the gains his party made in Tuesday's election.

Baillie waved to supporters today on Main Street in Springhill, holding a handmade sign that said "Thank You" in black marker.

Baillie was re-elected in his riding of Cumberland South and his party won 17 seats in the 51-seat house of assembly, up from the 10 seats the party held at dissolution.

He says voters have sent Premier Stephen McNeil a message they aren't happy with his plan for health care — an issue that dominated the election campaign.

Nova Scotia's Liberal government won a second straight majority victory — 27 seats — marking the first time the province has seen back-to-back majorities since 1988.