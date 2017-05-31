'You keep pushing through:' Win for Dartmouth East MLA comes weeks after losing wife to cancer

The Progressive Conservatives made new inroads into HRM Tuesday night by picking up a handful of seats in an area they've been mostly blocked out of in recent elections.

Former Prince Andrew High School teacher, Tim Halman, won the open seat of Dartmouth East, which had been held by Independent MLA Andrew Younger who decided not to re-offer.

Halman, who won by a few hundred votes over Liberal candidate Edgar Burns, was campaigning less than three months after losing his wife Ginette to cancer in March.

“I had a responsibility as a dad to show my kids that no matter what in life you keep pushing through. So in many respects, this has been me trying to teach my kids and my students … the lesson that no matter what you have to pick yourself up and keep going,” Halman said Tuesday evening.

The father of two daughters, Sophie and Ella, Halman said he briefly considered taking a break after his wife passed away but quickly realized that would be the “worst” thing to do.

“Part of the dealing with grief, is you’ve got to keep yourself occupied. And it dawned on me well I could go back and teach, or I could back and try to fix the classroom.”

Halman credited the new PC seats in HRM to Leader Jamie Baillie’s ability to pick candidates with “grassroots” connections to their communities.

“The fact of the matter is too, this is a government that has not listened to people at the grassroots, whether it was teachers or nurses and the government is paying the price for that,” Halman said.

Another big victory for the Tories came from former HRM councillor Brad Johns, who ousted incumbent Stephen Gough by about 550 votes in Sackville-Beaver Bank.