Premier Stephen McNeil says low voter turnout was election night's 'big story'

Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters at Province House on Wednesday that the “big story” from Tuesday night’s election was low voter turnout.

“When you get the turnout down to near 50 per cent or 53 per cent I think it ended up at (Tuesday) night, which is almost a five or six point drop from the previous election, it’s disappointing,” McNeil said.

“I think we need to take a hard look at what do we do. I don’t (know) the answer to it… But I think there needs to be a hard look at what can we do to try to improve participation.”

When asked if his re-elected Liberal government would make voter turnout a priority, McNeil said they had to look at it and find a way to engage more Nova Scotians in the process.

“The trend is going in the wrong direction,” he said.

McNeil said any initiative would require participation from all members of the House.



“I think it may even have to go beyond the House. I don’t know what that looks like,” he said.