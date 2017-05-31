‘It’s really sad:’ Advocate says Nova Scotia’s low voter turnout shows electoral reform needed

Kelly Carmichael sighs when she hears just over half of Nova Scotians voted in the provincial election Tuesday, a historic low.

“It’s really sad. Holy smokes,” Carmichael, executive director of Fair Vote Canada, said Wednesday about the 53.5 per cent overall voter turnout number.

Fair Vote is a multi-partisan public campaign for voting system reform, promoting the idea that proportional representation would lead to a fairer process.

“Voters, as they learn more and more about the electoral system, are becoming more and more disenfranchised with the idea that our electoral system under first-past-the-post delivers democracy,” Carmichael said.

Looking at the numbers, Premier Stephen McNeil and the Liberals won a majority government Tuesday with 27 seats and 39.51 per cent of the vote - what Carmichael calls a “false majority” since most citizens didn’t technically choose the government.

With 17 seats, the PC’s had 35.8 per cent of the vote, and the NDP 21.4 per cent winning seven seats. Although the Greens didn’t pick up any seats in this election, a proportional representation system would have given them at least one because they landed 2.8 per cent of the vote.

When you combine disappointment within the system with the fact many people don’t trust politician’s promises, and need to strategically vote to choose a lesser evil, Carmichael says it’s clear a shift is needed to hand people an “effective vote.”