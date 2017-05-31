Are votes owed or earned? Solution to low turnout should be addressing marginalized people, says Halifax activist

When El Jones conducts poetry writing workshops with people in places like prisons and women’s shelters, the topic of elections brings a universal response.

“I wouldn’t say there was one person in any of those venues that didn’t write ‘What’s the point of voting? Politicians lie and they don’t do anything anyway.’ We’re talking about the least served people, the most marginalized people,” said Jones, an activist and Halifax’s former poet laureate.

“So to me, it isn’t ‘Ok, so therefore people are lazy and they’re not voting and they don’t get to complain.’ We have to ask why do people feel so disconnected from the system?”

Jones did vote, but said she wasn’t surprised by the historically low voter turnout in Tuesday’s provincial election. She expressed via social media her frustration at those pointing fingers and advocating for things like mandatory voting laws.

She said many poor, young and racialized people grow up never having their voices heard and any solution must address a much deeper problem.

“How long do we expect people to put their faith in systems that have refused to serve people? For example, if you’ve lived for generations in poverty, if your mom was in poverty, if your grandmother was in poverty…if you’re disabled and you can’t get medication, you can’t get education,” she said.

“If that’s all you’re seeing at what point are you supposed to just keep voting and thinking it’s going to get better and you’ll get your voice heard? I think we really need to think about do we owe people our votes or do we expect people to earn our votes.”

While there is no one easy solution, Jones believes it has to come from the bottom and work its way up. She said telling disenfranchised people to “just run for office yourself, then” when they complain about political parties and candidates is both unrealistic and misses the point.

"Poor people need to get their issues on the table. The people who get their issues on the table are people with money and influence, and they're not the majority," she said.

She said people must feel engaged and empowered in the political process before voter turnout increases. She believes that can only happen when communities and groups begin to engage people at a grassroots level, where they become empowered by projects and initiatives that actually bear fruit.

“If you woke up and you’re angry that people didn’t vote, I think one question you need to ask yourself is what can I do where I stand to make the people around me want to vote, rather than saying they should have voted,” Jones said.