Tristan Cleveland: Our pathetic Nova Scotia voter turnout and why the politicians are to blame

The only thing that would be worse than this election’s abysmal voter turnout would be failing to take action to fix it. Something fundamental gotta budge.

We have hit an embarrassing 53.55 per cent, among the lowest rates in developed countries.

Yet no politician talked turnout on election night. It's like the major parties are in their own bubble, while half a province is saying “we no longer care about any of this.”

Well, this election was an indictment of all parties, so they should damn well listen up. Here are some things that have to change.

Drop the talking points. Give us some leadership.

I couldn’t tell you, based on this campaign, why Stephen McNeil and Jamie Baillie joined politics. Do they have big ideas for our future that drive them? Or is their spin and promises just polling data turned into words?

Imagine how refreshing it would be to have politicians speak candidly. I hate Donald Trump, but the jerk beat Hillary in part because he was the one not speaking in talking points. Voters can tell, people. It is so painfully obvious when someone is talking spin and we’re sick of it.

There is a massive opening in this province for an actual leader to step forward with some honest passion for what Nova Scotia can become. But it won’t be possible as long as parties make politicians stick to the median voter’s middle ground. Today’s political strategy eeks out tiny victories, while alienating everyone and making leadership impossible.

Proportional Representation

One thing a lot of Nova Scotians did want this election was a minority government who can’t just rule by decree. Instead, 40 per cent of 53 per cent of voters gave Stephen McNeil complete power. Frankly, McNeil, that’s a lousy mandate, so don’t you dare act like God.

We need proportional representation so 40 per cent of votes means 40 per cent of government. And we need it so new parties can shake the establishment out of complacency. As long as only big winners can win at all, the big three have this province on lockdown.

By far the most straight-talking politician I saw this campaign was Jessica Alexander, Deputy Leader for the Green Party. It is insane that our system made voting for her—or anyone offering sincere ideas—feel wasted. Enough. Let’s use this crappy election to make Nova Scotia the first province to finally fix our broken system.

Fixed Election Dates

This election campaign was held smack in the middle of exams, the absolute worst time for young people to get involved. There is no public good served by our premier getting to strategically choose when he or she holds elections. The vote should be set by law on a specific date to maximize who can take part, not the current party’s chances of winning.