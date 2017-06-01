From Doors Open to circus shows: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Doors Open Halifax: Want to know what it looks like inside some of the city’s oldest buildings? Interested in a sneak peek of a few new residential developments downtown? More than 30 city venues will be open for free to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s fifth annual event pays special homage to the Halifax Explosion. To open the door on the list of participating venues, visit DoorsOpenHalifax.com

Africville Gospel Concert: There will be lots of toe-tapping and hand clapping Friday night as the memory of Africville’s Seaview United Baptist Church is celebrated 50 years after its demolition. The gospel show will feature North Preston’s The Sanctified Brothers, Debra DeLeon and Debra Downey-Brebner as well as Halifax’s Revival Tabernacle Church Choir. The event at the Africville Museum site in Halifax happens Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets must be bought at the museum or reserved by calling 902-455-6558.

Tales of Heart, Hope and Humour: Some good old-fashioned story telling around the themes of hope, heart and humour are on the agenda Saturday as the Malaika Grandmothers of Halifax host the Storytellers Circle of Halifax. The event at First Baptist Church, 1300 Oxford St., runs from 2 to 4 p.m. and includes refreshments. Tickets are $20 each with all proceeds going to the Stephen Lewis Foundation. Email wkwak3@gmail.com for more information.

Plein Air Art Exhibition: Often described as a wilderness gem near the heart of the city, the Blue Mountain Birch Cove Wilderness Area will be promoted by its supporters during a month-long art exhibition kicking off Saturday afternoon at the Keshen Goodman Library. It will feature the artwork of many artists, including Tom Forestall, Geoffrey Grantham, Bruce Herrington, Sandi Komst, Ron Kuwahara, Marilyn Lones and Carol Morrison. The launch runs from 2 to 4 p.m. and will include refreshments.