Halifax Jazz Fest announces Blue Rodeo and more for this summer's line-up

The Halifax Jazz Festival will take over the city for Five Days in July this summer – and one of those days will see Canadian favourites Blue Rodeo take the main stage.

The Jazz Festival, heading into its 31st year, also announced Jo Mersa Marley, Jesse Royal, The Mellotones and Gypsophilia on Thursday, joing previously announced headliners Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals.

The festival runs from July 12-16 this year.

Blue Rodeo will play the main stage on the waterfront on Friday, July 14, and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals play Saturday, July 15.

The Mellotones, celebrating 20 years of funk, and Gypsophilia, launching a farewell tour this summer, hit the stage for a free show on Sunday, July 16.