Halifax man charged with stunting on Highway 102

Halifax police have charged a 22-year-old man with stunting after they caught him driving 70 km/h over the speed limit.
A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they saw a car on Highway 102 going 170 km/h in a 100 zone at about noon on Thursday.
The 22-year-old driver has been charged with stunting, his licence is suspended for seven days, his vehicle has been seized, and he’ll have to pay a $2,422.50 fine.