Nova Scotia man, 87, charged after SUV hits school bus, sending 10 students to hospital

AMHERST, N.S. — Officials say 10 students were taken to hospital in Amherst, N.S., after their school bus collided with an SUV while en route to a field trip.

Local police say the driver of the SUV, an 87-year-old man, failed to yield at an intersection shortly before 10 a.m.

A school board spokesman says the students, from Cyrus Eaton Elementary School in Pugwash, N.S., were taken to hospital but none of their injuries was deemed serious.

The bus was carrying 36 students from Grades 3 and 4, as well as five chaperones and the bus driver.