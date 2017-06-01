Historic number of women elected but N.S. parties should follow NDP lead to reach gender parity, says MLA

Incumbent MLA Lisa Roberts says she’s happy to see two more seats filled by women in Province House, but with two-thirds of the politicians still men it’s not yet time to “celebrate.”

Tuesday’s provincial election saw 17 women elected across the province as the highest number ever (five NDP, seven Liberals, and five Progressive Conservatives), compared to 15 last time.

That brings the percentage of women up to 33.3 per cent of the total 51 seats, or one third.

“As close to equal as we can get, the better it is,” Roberts, the NDP MLA for Halifax Needham, said Thursday.

“I don’t think we’re at a spot to celebrate. I don’t think we’re there yet.”

Although Roberts said she doesn’t think genders have “essential” characteristics, like all women necessarily being kinder or gentler than men, more women have shared caregiver experiences for younger and older family members, or in schools.

Being aggressive also isn’t seen as a desirable quality in the way women communicate with each other, Roberts added.

“I genuinely feel hearing more perspective leads to better decisions,” Roberts said.

In her first week in the legislature, Roberts said she clearly remembers Liberal cabinet minister Diana Whalen crossing the floor to welcome her, and saying “I’m glad you’re here, this is not the space I’ve liked as a politician.”

That adversarial nature of Province House remains, Roberts said, but she really appreciates the small female-driven moments that chip away at it, like Whalen’s comments or Liberal MLA Patricia Arab standing to give her a thumbs-up the first time Roberts rose in the legislature.

“It feels like a space where people are waiting for you to trip up, it feels like a space where people are waiting to take you down. In lots of ways the emotions I had my first week in the House, I just felt like I was emotionally thrown back to high school,” Roberts said.

“You had to kind of toughen yourself up against little aggressions, you had to present a bit of a false face of confidence.”

Pamela Lovelace of the N.S. chapter for Equal Voice, a national organization advocating for women be elected in all levels of political office, said since women face more sexist rhetoric as candidates it’s vital to have strong mentorship programs and a welcoming party to ensure more women feel they “deserve” a place at the table.

“It’s slow progress, as any kind of cultural shift,” said Lovelace, who ran unsuccessfully in the last municipal election.

Bringing the gender parity up in Province House obviously requires more women putting their name on the ballot, something Roberts said the NDP have long made a priority in their party structure which led to 24 of 51 ridings having female candidates this year.

“I think they have to look at themselves,” Roberts said about the Liberal and PC parties running 12 and 17 female candidates respectively in this election.