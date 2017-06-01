Police in Nova Scotia charge man caught travelling 75 km/h over the speed limit with stunting
Nova Scotia RCMP say they clocked a truck speeding at 155 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Cabot Trail.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Cape Breton have charged a 26-year-old man with stunting after they say he was caught going 75 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on the Cabot Trail.
A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they clocked a truck speeding at 155 km/h in an 80 km/h zone at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The 26-year-old driver, a man from Margaree, was charged with stunting.
The man’s licence was suspended for a week, his car was seized, and he’ll have to pay a fine of $2,422.50.