Police in Nova Scotia charge man caught travelling 75 km/h over the speed limit with stunting

Police in Cape Breton have charged a 26-year-old man with stunting after they say he was caught going 75 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on the Cabot Trail.

A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they clocked a truck speeding at 155 km/h in an 80 km/h zone at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old driver, a man from Margaree, was charged with stunting.