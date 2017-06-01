Sidney Crosby's former coach on the Kid's quest for another Cup with Pittsburgh Penguins

Two more wins and Sidney Crosby is a Stanley Cup champion for a third time.

It’s an accomplishment his former minor hockey coach Paul Mason knows would put the Cole Harbour hockey phenom into even greater elite company, and add another feather to his growing hockey resume.

“And there’s a lot of feathers there,” Mason said of the Pittsburgh Penguins forward’s on-ice success. “It’s a matter of finding room.”

Crosby and the Penguins go into Saturday night’s Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final in Nashville up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Seeing Crosby play this well is great, but even more so considering many questioned if he’d see the ice again this season after taking a cross-check to the face in Game 3 of the second round against Washington.

Crosby, who has a well-documented history of concussions, was back playing for Game 5.

Mason believes those fans and media questioning if he was right to come back so soon following the hit weren’t doctors, and should’ve had faith that the team, and Crosby, knew, and still know, what’s best for him.

“He looks like Sid out there. No question, no question,” he said.

As for finishing off the Predators, Mason knows there’s work still left to be done.

“I still don’t think we’ve seen Pittsburgh’s best,” he said.