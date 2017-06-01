News / Halifax

Two Lower Sackville residents charged after long guns, drugs, found in search

The pair are facing charges for trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and more after the search Wednesday.

Two Lower Sackville residents are facing charges after police seized two long guns alongside various drugs from a home.

On Wednesday, members of the integrated Guns and Gangs Unit searched a home on Manor Drive, according to a release. The unit includes Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police officers.

Police seized marijuana, 'Shatter', drug paraphernalia, cash, and two long guns.   

A 40-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Lower Sackville, were arrested without incident.

Both people are facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized.

The individuals were released from custody Wednesday, and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 18. 

