Two Lower Sackville residents charged after long guns, drugs, found in search

Two Lower Sackville residents are facing charges after police seized two long guns alongside various drugs from a home.

On Wednesday, members of the integrated Guns and Gangs Unit searched a home on Manor Drive, according to a release. The unit includes Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police officers.

Police seized marijuana, 'Shatter', drug paraphernalia, cash, and two long guns.

A 40-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both from Lower Sackville, were arrested without incident.

Both people are facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Unsafe Storage of a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized.