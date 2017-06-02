Bedford teen wanted on multiple charges after striking two police cars with stolen vehicle

A Bedford teen is wanted on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police and hitting two cars in a stolen vehicle.

According to a release, at 12:45 a.m. Friday, the Halifax Regional Police’s West Quick Response Unit stopped a car at the intersection of Titus Street and Dutch Village Road in Halifax with help from the Emergency Response Team.

The vehicle had been reported stolen sometime overnight on Tuesday from a residence on Spruce View Drive in Bedford.

Officers came up to the vehicle to arrest the driver, whom they recognized, when the driver backed up, hitting the police vehicle behind him. He then drove forward, hitting a second police cruiser, and nearly striking two officers who had to jump out of the way.

Police said the driver sped away on Joseph Howe Drive and headed outbound on Highway 102, turning off at the Peggy’s Cove exit towards Timberlea.

The teen continued driving very fast in a reckless manner, the release said, so police called off the chase. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but soon after found the car unoccupied in the 0-100 block of North Green Road.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver, who police said is a 16-year-old boy from Bedford.

The teen has been charged with assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, mischief, and breach of an undertaking.