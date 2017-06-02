News / Halifax

Death of woman in Nova Scotia fire ruled a homicide

The 27-year-old woman was killed in a garage fire on April 3, which police now say they believe was deliberately set.

Fire fighters attend to a scene in South Rawdon where one person has been confirmed dead. Three children were rescued according to the RCMP.

A fatal fire in Nova Scotia that claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman earlier this spring has been ruled a homicide.

On April 3 in South Rawdon, East Hants District RCMP responded to a structure fire on South Rawdon Road at 9:12 a.m. The fire happened in a garage that was detached from an adjacent home, a RCMP release said on Friday.

Two young children were rescued from the home, and were unhurt.

The Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office was called to assist with the investigation into the cause of the fire, and they have determined the fire was intentionally set.   

An autopsy was also conducted on April 4 by the province’s Medical Examiner's Service. The woman's name has not been released.

This incident has been investigated by Nova Scotia RCMP's Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit since April 3, and police searched two homes in Lower Sackville as part of the case.

No charges have been laid yet, and the investigation is ongoing. The RCMP are continuing to ask for help from the public in order to find out the circumstances that led to this woman’s death.

Anyone who has information about the events in the South Rawdon area on April 3 is asked to contact the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267), or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

