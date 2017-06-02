Death of woman in Nova Scotia fire ruled a homicide

A fatal fire in Nova Scotia that claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman earlier this spring has been ruled a homicide.

On April 3 in South Rawdon, East Hants District RCMP responded to a structure fire on South Rawdon Road at 9:12 a.m. The fire happened in a garage that was detached from an adjacent home, a RCMP release said on Friday.

Two young children were rescued from the home, and were unhurt.

The Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office was called to assist with the investigation into the cause of the fire, and they have determined the fire was intentionally set.

An autopsy was also conducted on April 4 by the province’s Medical Examiner's Service. The woman's name has not been released.

This incident has been investigated by Nova Scotia RCMP's Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit since April 3, and police searched two homes in Lower Sackville as part of the case.

No charges have been laid yet, and the investigation is ongoing. The RCMP are continuing to ask for help from the public in order to find out the circumstances that led to this woman’s death.