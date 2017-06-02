Halifax Heroes: Youth-led bee project has participants buzzing with excitement and engaging community

A beekeeping social entreprise project led by youth has participants buzzing with excitement about making a difference in their community.

The BEEA Honey with Heart social enterprise is an initiative of Family SOS, a not-for-profit that has been in existence for 40 years and serves all of HRM.

The honeybee project grew out of its after school program in Dartmouth. Youth working on a financial literacy session with CEED were eager to start an initiative like the successful Hope Blooms social entreprise in north end Halifax.

Donna Morrison, executive director of Family SOS, said when the subject of beekeeping and honey production came up, they knew it had potential.

“Not only are we touching on bees on the environment side but it’s also teaching about sustainable food and that whole issue of sustainability. And the youth have to actually care for a living thing,” she said.

“We thought it’d be a small youth-led project, but it has gained a lot of momentum and a lot of attention over the last year. We now have two sites because our youth in Spryfield said ‘Well if they can’t do it why can’t we do it?’”

Between the Dartmouth and Spryfield sites there are now five hives. Morrison said they have another five on order because the project will soon expand into north end Halifax.

The youth-led project is now moving into its business planning phase as youth prepare for the sale of their first honey this fall.

“The kids are excited. It’s amazing to watch them and to watch the confidence they’ve built,” Morrison said.

“The community really buys into it and the community support that we receive in Dartmouth North and Greystone, you really see the importance of that community development piece and you really see that if you build it, they will come.”

On Saturday, Family SOS program organizers and youth dug and planted a bee garden at the Spryfield site. They were joined by Halifax TELUS team members. Morrison said the company supports the project not only financially, but literally on the ground.

“Our programs for our children and youth are really to develop those life skills and confidence, and we want to introduce them to new opportunities and we want to teach them the importance and enjoyment of giving back to their community,” she said.

“We wanted to do a project that encompasses all of this, and we feel that our social enterprise, our BEEA project, does that.”

Last year, Family SOS helped close to 2,000 children and youth in HRM in addition to families through its various programs. Morrison said it all comes down to building strong communities.

“If you start with the children and working with the families you’re encompassing all of that. Everything that they’re learning in this project they can take with them throughout life,” she said.

“The name BEEA came from the kids. We talked with them about it. They can BE anything they want, so BEE-A doctor or BEE-A lawyer or BEE-A gardener, you can BEE anything you want to BEE as long as you BEELIEVE in yourself and that you can do it. We have a lot of bee puns flying around now.”

Program participant Brendon Cooper, 14, didn’t know anything about honeybees a year ago. Today the Grade 8 student from Spryfield takes cares of bees and plays an active role in the BEEA project.

“Bees are really cute and fluffy. Most people are usually thinking of hornets or wasps. I’ve learned so many things it’s hard to keep track of or count,” Cooper said in an interview.

“I didn’t know anything about marketing or business before. I didn’t know what going to an awards ceremony was like. I have also learned that bees, they’re really fragile when they’re in captivity. My favourite part is taking care of the bees because I like them.”

