Halifax man charged with making child porn after police get tip from public

A Halifax man has been charged after police recieved information about online child pornography and searched a local home.
On April 24, Halifax Regional Police began an investigation after receiving information about online child porn. The pornography involved text messages and private message conversations on a social media site about sexual activity involving children, a release said Friday.
The conversations were between a 45-year-old Halifax man and other adults, who police said notified authorities.
Just after 9 a.m. on May 17 investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched a residence in the 5600 block of Atlantic Street, and seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.
A man inside the home was arrested without incident.
Robyn Trent Boswick, 45, appeared in Halifax provincial court on May 17 to face one count of making child pornography.