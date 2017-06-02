Police investigating after Lower Sackville hit and run leaves woman with serious injuries
The incident occurred Friday morning and Halifax District RCMP are looking for information to track down the driver.
Police are investigating a hit and run in Lower Sackville that has left a woman with serious injuries.
In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said on Friday at 9:27 a.m. Lower Sackville members responded to a call about a woman who had been hit by a truck near the side of the road on Cobequid Road.
The truck left the scene after the collision. The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.
The RCMP are investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020, or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). You can also anonymously contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).