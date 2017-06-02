Police investigating after Lower Sackville hit and run leaves woman with serious injuries

Police are investigating a hit and run in Lower Sackville that has left a woman with serious injuries.

In a media release, Halifax District RCMP said on Friday at 9:27 a.m. Lower Sackville members responded to a call about a woman who had been hit by a truck near the side of the road on Cobequid Road.

The truck left the scene after the collision. The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.