Police investigating vehicle fire in Dartmouth

Police are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred in Dartmouth on Thursday night.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyse Road at 10:13 p.m. Fire services were already on scene and had extinguished the flames.

Police were told an older white man was observed across the street from the fire, crouched behind another vehicle. He appeared to be watching the fire. The man left the area before police arrived and wasn’t located.

Police said an incendiary device was found next to the burnt vehicle.

The vehicle hasn’t been reported stolen, and police are trying to reach the owner.