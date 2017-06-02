Road rage: Bus driver says it's not fair to wait years before fixing rough Alderney Drive section

Every time bus driver Andrew Schuhmann goes over the rough patch of Alderney Drive, his fare box rattles and “I get a little bit more annoyed.”

Schuhmann, who has been with Halifax Transit for the past four years, said he’s disappointed to see the last 200 metres of Alderney Drive (near King’s Wharf before the Portland Street intersection) remain in “terrible” condition, even though the rest of the street was paved last summer.

“There are a lot of bad roads in the city, we all know that, but I find it’s probably one of the worst,” Schuhmann said in an interview.

Although there aren’t major potholes, Schuhmann said the pavement is very rutted and wavy which “can’t be good” for a vehicle’s suspension or alignment, so he avoids the spot in his own car.

“When I’m driving the bus, it really feels like it’s just going to fall apart,” Schuhmann said.

Nick Ritcey, HRM spokesman, said Friday the municipality is waiting to pave that section of road until the second phase of the Sullivan’s Pond Storm Sewer Replacement project, so they don’t have to excavate twice.

Halifax Water is replacing the aging pipe running from Sullivan’s Pond to the harbour, that will eventually allow fish passage and have daylighted sections of the Sawmill River.

Phase 1 of the project starts in July and will likely run until November, but construction will only reach the Irishtown Road area, said Halifax Water spokesman James Campbell.

Campbell said Phase 2, which will reach down to the harbour, can only be completed after HRM decides when to realign the “unusual” Alderney/Portland Street intersection.

Although Ritcey did not have details on the timeline around the intersection realignment, Schuhmann said his councillor, Sam Austin, estimated it could be another two to four years before Phase 2 begins - and that’s too long to wait for repaving.

“(That’s) not fair, just smooth her out a little bit,” Schuhmann said, adding he’d really like to see HRM temporarily fix the area without necessarily spending thousands digging up the road.

“It’s a long ways away, and I feel it may just get worse over time if its continuously left that way,” he said.

Ritcey said the municipality will patch a road “if there’s a pothole or damage that makes the road dangerous for motorists, but if it’s just rough or worn, repaving will wait until the project is completed.”