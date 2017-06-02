They've been acknowledged: Vince Coleman, Rita Joe chosen as new Halifax ferry names

The results are in, and two new Halifax Transit ferries will be named after Vincent Coleman and Rita Joe.

HRM made the announcement Friday in a release, which also said more than 11,000 votes were cast over a ten day period this spring with five possible candidates in the running.

During the 1917 Halifax Explosion, Coleman as a dispatcher stayed behind to warn an inbound train about the impending disaster that would ultimately take his life. His actions “speak to a level of heroism of which all Haligonians should be proud,” the release said, and are commemorated in a Heritage Minute featuring the memorable line 'Come on, acknowledge!'

Rita Joe spent her childhood on a Mi’kmaq reserve at Whycocomagh on Cape Breton Island. She is often referred to as the “poet laureate” of the Mi’kmaq people. She used her writing to teach others about her culture and people.

In the final tally, Vincent Coleman received over 5,000 votes and Rita Joe received over 2,000.

The Vincent Coleman name will be used for the next replacement ferry that will arrive in fall 2017, and Rita Joe will become the second ferry expected to be delivered in summer 2018.

The two residents who submitted the winning names as part of the contest will each receive a Halifax Transit MetroPass valid for one year of free travel on conventional buses and ferries.

Previous ferry-naming contest winners were Viola Desmond (2016), Craig Blake (2015) and Christopher Stannix (2014).