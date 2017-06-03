Jimmy Melvin Jr. found not guilty in Halifax first-degree murder trial

HALIFAX — Jimmy Melvin Jr. has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Melvin had been accused in the February 2009 shooting death of Terry Marriott Jr. while he slept at a friend's home in Harrietsfield, N.S.

The jury deliberated for nearly two days before handing down its verdict.

The Public Prosecution Service confirmed the verdict to Global News on Friday.

Melvin still faces a charge of attempting to kill Marriott in December of 2008.