Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Nova Scotia
The RCMP say the driver was taken by Life Flight helicopter to hospital.
A woman was taken by emergency helicopter to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on a road in Nova Scotia on Saturday.
The RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened at 12:10 p.m. on Highway 106 between Clarkes and Wallace Grant roads in the community of Bay Head, Colchester County.
Police say an adult female was flown by a Life Flight helicopter to hospital.
The RCMP is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.