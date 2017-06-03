News / Halifax

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after crash in Nova Scotia

The RCMP say the driver was taken by Life Flight helicopter to hospital.

A woman was taken by emergency helicopter to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on a road in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

The RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened at 12:10 p.m. on Highway 106 between Clarkes and Wallace Grant roads in the community of Bay Head, Colchester County.

Police say an adult female was flown by a Life Flight helicopter to hospital.

The RCMP is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

