Halifax Mooseheads take high-scoring forward, local blueliner, in first round of QMJHL draft

The Halifax Mooseheads selected a high-scoring forward with their first pick in the QMJHL draft on Saturday.

Xavier Parent of Blainville, Que. was taken with the fourth overall selection and will be counted on to give the Herd another scoring threat over the next few seasons.

In 34 games last year for the Quebec midget AAA hockey league’s Collège Esther-Blondin, the five-foot-seven, 164-pound forward recorded 34 goals and 55 points and a plus-19 rating.

Halifax finished the day with two, first-round picks thanks to a trade with the Moncton Wildcats that saw the rivals swap several draft choices.

At No. 13, the Mooseheads took Halifax McDonald’s defenceman Justin Barron.

Last season in the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League, the six-foot, 180-pound blueliner had six goals and 25 points in 38 games. Barron is from Halifax.