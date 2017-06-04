A record-breaking $6.46 million raised during 33rd IWK Telethon in Halifax

On Sunday evening, $6,462,352.04 was announced as the final support total for the 33 rd telethon, which was broadcast live on CTV Atlantic Saturday evening and all day Sunday from the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

“I’m simply overwhelmed that Maritimers have once again set a new record of support for the IWK,” Jennifer Gillivan, President & CEO, IWK Foundation, said in a statement. “What is clear to me after every Telethon is how much the Maritime community cares about the children and women in our region and share in our belief that they deserve the best possible health care right here at home.”