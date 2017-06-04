News / Halifax

Man shot while mowing lawn in North Preston: Halifax police

The RCMP say there have been no arrests and the victim was taken to hospital.

A man was shot while mowing a lawn in the Halifax region on the weekend.

The RCMP say around 7 p.m. Saturday, the victim was mowing a lawn on Willis Lane in North Preston when a vehicle drove by, and an occupant opened fire.

The victim was shot, and was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as non-life threatening.

Halifax RCMP and Halifax Regional Police are involved in the investigation, a release issue on Sunday stated.

There have been no arrests.  

