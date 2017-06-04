Truck crashes, spilling load of live lobsters on Nova Scotia highway

PORT MOUTON, N.S. — Lobsters were strewn across a highway in Nova Scotia after a tractor-trailer lost its load in a crash on the province's south shore.

RCMP say a truck carrying live lobsters crashed on Highway 103 near Port Mouton on Saturday while trying to swerve away from an animal.

A police spokesperson says the driver was taken to hospital and later released.

Cpl. Andrew Joyce says lobsters were scattered across the crash site, shutting down a lane for hours during the clean up.

He wouldn't say how big the load was, but says the cargo was "high value."