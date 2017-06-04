Two people arrested after man shot inside home in Nova Scotia

Police in Nova Scotia say two people were arrested after a man was shot in the leg.

The RCMP say the gunfire took place around 11:20 p.m. Friday in the community of Skye Glen in Inverness County.

The victim was a 34-year-old man who was shot inside a home on Highway 252. His injuries aren’t life-threatening and he has been released from hospital.

A 27-year-old man was arrested nearby after the shooting. On Saturday afternoon, a 33-year-old man was also arrested after he walked out of a wooded area within two kilometres of the scene, police say.

One of those arrested is charged with aggravated assault, while the other is facing firearm and drug offences.