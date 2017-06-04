Two people arrested after man shot inside home in Nova Scotia
The RCMP say one of the accused was arrested the next day after he came out of the woods.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Nova Scotia say two people were arrested after a man was shot in the leg.
The RCMP say the gunfire took place around 11:20 p.m. Friday in the community of Skye Glen in Inverness County.
The victim was a 34-year-old man who was shot inside a home on Highway 252. His injuries aren’t life-threatening and he has been released from hospital.
A 27-year-old man was arrested nearby after the shooting. On Saturday afternoon, a 33-year-old man was also arrested after he walked out of a wooded area within two kilometres of the scene, police say.
One of those arrested is charged with aggravated assault, while the other is facing firearm and drug offences.
“All parties involved are known to each other. There is no risk to the public,” a police statement reads.