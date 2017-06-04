'Push everyone to be better:' Legacy of Wade Smith to live on as city mourns his death

A note on a bouquet of roses thanks Wade Smith for being there for a student who lost their father.

Another note nearby describes the popular Halifax educator as a ‘great guy’ who always brought a ‘positive energy and attitude.’

“Will continue to be remembered and push everyone to be better,” the hand-written note, laying on the ground and draped with flowers, goes on to say in front of Citadel High School.

On Monday, Citadel High students have been asked to wear black by their student council to honour their principal, who died of stomach cancer on Friday.

Over the weekend, people who knew and loved Smith laid flowers, notes, and even a mini basketball, at the entranceway to Citadel High to honour the 50-year-old, who was also a former standout with the St. Francis Xavier X-Men and a well-respected basketball coach in the province.

“We take heart in knowing that many of the players and coaches whose lives Wade touched so deeply, warmly and personally will rise to try and fill his sneakers,” a statement by Basketball Nova Scotia says. “The Community YMCA philosophy, “Each one Teach one”, will forever be etched on the entire basketball community as a result of Wade Smith.”

One woman on Sunday stood, fighting back tears, as she looked at the memorial for Smith, which included a tiny lit candle and a heart-shaped balloon.

A few minutes later, a teenage girl walked up and placed two flowers at the memorial.