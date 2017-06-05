Defence opens its case after Crown rests in William Sandeson murder trial

William Sandeson’s defence team started calling evidence Monday in his first-degree murder trial after the Crown closed its case.

The Crown called dozens of witnesses and entered 100 exhibits into evidence in the first 26 days of the trial, alleging Sandeson, 24, killed Taylor Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s body was never found.

The defence opened its case by calling Jordan Macewan, who testified he knew both Sandeson and Samson through the drug trade. In August 2015, Samson owed Macewan money, and Macewan owed Sandeson money.

On Aug. 13, 2015, Macewan said Samson was supposed to come over to pay him part or all of the $1,500 he owed for magic mushrooms. Macewan said he smoked marijuana while waiting for Samson from about 10 p.m. till 2 a.m., when he concluded Samson wasn’t coming and went to bed.

Macewan said Samson later texted him that he’d thrown $700 through his front window. Macewan couldn’t recall if he ever saw that $700.

About half an hour after Macewan went to bed that night, he said three men kicked down his door, beat him with police batons and stole a pound of marijuana and a half-pound of magic mushrooms.

Naked and bloody, Macewan fought back, he said. He testified that he ran to his front door, and one of the men pushed him down the stairs outside. He somersaulted and landed on his feet, then ran down his driveway screaming for help. When he turned around, the three men were running away. He called a friend, who came over and helped him clean up.

Macewan testified that he didn’t call the police about the home invasion because he wanted to keep selling drugs.

But less than a week later, Macewan ended up telling detectives what happened when he was brought in for questioning about Samson’s disappearance. He recalled telling them he didn’t believe Samson was involved in the home invasion.

Macewan also testified he borrowed $15,000 from Sandeson in late 2014, and still hadn’t paid him back in full by August 2015. By the time he paid his debt, Macewan had paid about $5,000 in interest, and Sandeson was in jail.

The defence also called Halifax Regional Police Sgt. Kim Robinson to the stand on Monday. Robinson was originally the lead investigator on the case, before being promoted in the fall of 2015.

Robinson told the jury that Sandeson became a suspect in the case when police read his text messages, and his story didn’t match up. She also said police entered Sandeson’s apartment without a warrant because they believed Samson’s life was in danger and he could be inside.