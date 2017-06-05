Gun violence in Halifax a disease with a cure, says advocate

Yvonne Atwell believes there could be a cure for gun violence — that is, if we start treating it as a disease.

Her philosophy is “You identify the transmission, you inoculate the transmission, and you provide education — just like any other disease.”

The Halifax Regional Municipality is no stranger to gun violence — just this past Saturday a man was shot while mowing his lawn in North Preston — and that’s why activists like Atwell believe if the issue is treated as a public health concern, much like the flu, then there could be a cure.

“The reason why anybody gets involved in violence in a community is because there are many elements that are missing, and the determinants of health do identity those elements— housing, education, employment, race,” Atwell, executive director at the Community Justice Centre, said Monday.

If gun violence checks off many of the criteria to be considered a public health issue, then the approach to eradicating the problem is better aligned with the model of finding a cure for an ailment, which Atwell says has been implemented in three targeted areas around the municiaplity- East Preston and North Preston, Halifax central and Uniacke Square, and Mulgrave Park.

“If violence is a disease, you need an intervention. The intervention from this perspective is that you hire people in the community called violence interrupters,” Atwell explained.

Violence interrupters, she said, are trusted members within the community, who can be called upon if there is any sign that there may be an occurrence of violence that requires an intervention. They are trained in a variety of methods of mediation, and are sent to dissolve a problem before the problem actually occurs — this is the identify and inoculate stage of the cure.

After this follows the importance of education and “trying to build the momentum because the whole idea is to change community norms,” Atwell said.

“You don’t want it to happen again, so you provide all kinds of information to the community about why violence is not good for the economy, not good for yourself personally, it’s just not good for anybody.

“The idea is that it’s understanding how the behaviours can happen whether it’s gun violence or any habit, violence is a learned behaviour in a community and can be changed, if you have the right processes in place,” she said.